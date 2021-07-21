Scioto Foundation announces new scholarship fund

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of the Christina Lester Niekamp Scholarship Fund, an Acorn Fund created by Zoe Richards, Ann Jewett and Alisha Adkins in memory of a long-time school friend.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a graduating senior from Portsmouth West High School who will attend The Ohio State University. An external selection committee will make annual recommendations to the volunteer scholarship committee of the Scioto Foundation.

The first Christina Lester Niekamp Scholarship was recently awarded to Haven Hileman who will be a freshman at The Ohio State University this fall. Hileman, a 2021 graduate of West Portsmouth High School, hopes to graduate from OSU with honors and pursue an animal science or an agricultural education degree. Her long-term goal is to return to Scioto County and live on her family farm where she would like to raise dairy cattle and swine. She would also like to work within Scioto County either as a veterinarian or an agricultural teacher.

Christina Marie Lester Niekamp resided in Bellbrook, Ohio where she died on August 18, 2019, at the age of 40. She was formerly of West Portsmouth. She was born September 2, 1978, in Portsmouth to David Albert and Pamela Jean Thacker Lester.

Niekamp was a 1997 graduate of Portsmouth West High School and attended The Ohio State University. She was employed at Intelligrated, a division of Honeywell, as a Senior Business Development Specialist. She was also a proud supporter of the Bellbrook Eagles and the community. Christina was the mother of one daughter, Zoe Marie Niekamp.

Contributions to the Christina Lester Niekamp Scholarship Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about the Niekamp Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Manager for Donor Services or Ginnie Moore, Grants and Scholarships Coordinator, at the Scioto Foundation, (740) 354-4612.

The first Christina Lester Niekamp Scholarship was recently awarded to Haven Hileman who will be a freshman at The Ohio State University this fall. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_222058413_10159387270899731_6355628639995045245_n.jpg The first Christina Lester Niekamp Scholarship was recently awarded to Haven Hileman who will be a freshman at The Ohio State University this fall.