Shawnee State University announces Matt Mathews Early Arrival Scholarship program

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University has announced the Matt Mathews Early Arrival Scholarship program to award 25 scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to new students beginning in the Autumn 2021 semester. These scholarships will be renewable each year for those students who maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Created in memory of Eustace P. “Matt” Mathews, Jr. a previous Director of Student Support and the Coordinator of Multicultural Student Affairs at SSU, Mathews was instrumental in the mentorship of many young people at the university. During his time at the SSU, he created the AHANA (African, Hispanic, Asian, Native Americans) student organization that is still active on campus.

Scholarship requirements include U.S. Citizenship, the student maintaining full-time degree seeking status at SSU, filing of the 2021-2022 FAFSA, and participating in the Matthews Scholar Early Arrival Program Aug. 15-20. The Early Arrival Program is designed to develop, prepare, and gain skills necessary to navigate life at SSU, aiding their transition from high school to college and integrating them into SSU and Portsmouth communities.

To be considered for a Matt Matthews Scholarship, incoming students will need to email a personal biography and 750-word essay answering the prompt “What is your vision of a college that fully embraces diversity?” to Marlita Cadogan, Coordinator of Student Life and Diversity & Inclusion at mcadogan@shawnee.edu. The deadline to apply is Aug. 1.

For more information on the Matt Matthews Early Arrival Scholarship program, email Marlita Cadogan at mcadogan@shawnee.edu.