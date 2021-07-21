Roy Rogers Festival to be held August 4-7, 2021

PORTSMOUTH — Fans of the Roy Rogers Festival will be happy to hear that the festival is returning again this year after a canceled event in 2020 due to COVID.

The Festival will be held mostly at the Holiday Inn 711 2nd Street Portsmouth, Ohio from Thursday, August 4 through Saturday, August 7. The Portsmouth Daily Times spoke with the Festival President, Eva Robbins and also Phillip Adam Jones. They said that there is to be The Roy Rogers Museum’s grand opening ribbon cutting on Saturday, August 7. The museum will be open during the festival, it is located at the end of Gallia Street, there at 843 Gallia Street on the Esplanade.

Visitors will find many memorabilia of Roy Rogers including a whole collection of Roy Rogers and their family in one special big wall unit and one of the cowboys. There is a gift shop, where they will be selling T-shirts and mugs.

“People have been giving us the displays that they have in their house that were their grandmother’s, grandfather’s or from those that have passed away. I get boxes almost every other day from different states, it’s amazing. People give us their collections and would rather have them in a museum than to let them sit in boxes at home. We are going to have a really good display when we get it all together here,” Robbins said.

“Some of Roy Roger’s family like his daughter Dodie Rogers is supposed to be there. The concert will be at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on Friday, August 6th, and tickets are on sale now. They will be selling Monday-Friday up until one hour before the show starts on that Friday,” she added.

The festival also includes Celebrity Guest, Butch Patrick, Eddie Munster of the Munster’s show and he will be bringing the Koach that they drove in the show, which will be parked at the Holiday Inn here in Portsmouth. He will have special times where you can get pictures with him in the Koach and things like that, he also will have a vendor table where he will have pictures and autographs. He was a child star and had been in Cowboy shows like Bonanza.

The festival will have other vendors there in the main room at the Holiday Inn, called the Ball Room. They will be set up Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. but will close a little earlier on Saturday for the banquet.

“The grand banquet is on Saturday night, there is usually a live auction and live entertainment,” Jones said. “We like to sell as many tickets as we can for the concert on Friday night with the group, ‘Sons of the Pioneers’. Dusty Rogers is part of this group, he is Roy Rogers’ son. Roy Rogers originated the ‘Sons of the Pioneers’ back in the 1930’s. This is the first time that the ‘Sons…’ have ever played in Portsmouth, Ohio as a group, and hopefully, this will bring people in. We have people coming in from Missouri, Virginia, New York, Alabama and California, they are coming from all over the place not just for the festival, but for the concert itself.”

Jones also shared the 2021 River Day’s candidates will be there as official candidates, so people can meet them and vice-versa. He said that was usually a good thing for everybody involved to get these candidates there because they are such good role models for the community.

Save the date, August 4-August 7 for the Roy Rogers Festival and check out any information need at their website http://royrogersfestival.com/EventSchedule.

To purchase tickets for the concert on Friday at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts located at 940 2nd St., Portsmouth, OH. 45662 call (740) 351-3600 or at vrcfa.com.

