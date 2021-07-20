Patrol’s Sergeant Schuldt promoted to Lieutenant at the Portsmouth Post

Columbus – On July 18, Sergeant Jeremy J. Schuldt was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Schuldt transferred from his current assignment as an assistant post commander at the Gallipolis Post to serve as commander of the Portsmouth Post.

Lieutenant Schuldt joined the Patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy Class. He received his commission in December of that year and was assigned to the Lima Post. In 2003, he was selected as Gallipolis Post Trooper of the Year. He earned the Criminal Patrol Award seven times. As a trooper, he also served at the Athens, Gallipolis and Ironton posts. In 2010, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Portsmouth Post to serve as an assistant post commander.

Lieutenant Schuldt earned an associate’s degree in Technical Studies from the University of Rio Grande in 2020. He also received a certificate in advance leadership training from the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Public Safety Leadership Academy in 2016.

