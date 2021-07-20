Piketon woman seriously injured in crash

LUCASVILLE–On Monday, July 19 at 12:19 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on U.S. 23 south near Wetmore Road.

Corey Grooms, 28, of Piketon, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus northbound on U.S. 23. She drove off the left side of the roadway, through the median and was struck by a 2018 Ram 3500 traveling southbound on U.S. 23.

As a result of the crash, Ms. Grooms received serious injuries and was transported from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

The driver of the truck, Gary Garrett, 51, of Prestonsburg, KY was transported to Adena-Pike Hospital in Piketon where he was treated and released.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Piketon Police Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance and MedFlight.

The crash remains under investigation at this time

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_Police-lights-1.jpg