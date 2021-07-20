Four injured in single-vehicle crash

MCDERMOTT–On Monday, July 19 at 6:55 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on State Route 104 near the intersection of State Route 73.

Jessica Copely, 28, of Lucasville, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan southbound on State Route 104 at a high rate of speed. She drove off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple trees. A 5-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle, Copely and two more children had to be rescued from the vehicle by fire department personnel.

Copely and two children were transported to SOMC with possible serious injuries. The two children were later transferred by ground to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The passenger who was ejected was flown from the scene by AirEvac to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV.

Impairment is suspected, but the crash remains under investigation at this time

