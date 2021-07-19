AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio as national average continues to rise

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents higher this week at $3.126 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.126

Average price during the week of July 12, 2021 $3.041

Average price during the week of July 20, 2020 $2.126

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.166 Athens

$3.161 Chillicothe

$3.065 Columbiana

$3.062 East Liverpool

$3.098 Gallipolis

$3.183 Hillsboro

$3.042 Ironton

$3.179 Jackson

$3.165 Logan

$3.096 Marietta

$3.068 Portsmouth

$3.156 Steubenville

$3.185 Washington Court House

$3.139 Waverly

Since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3/gallon.

One of the primary reasons for more expensive gas prices this summer is high crude oil prices. However, last week crude prices fluctuated from a high of $75 per barrel down to $71 per barrel. News from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over the weekend, that they have reached a deal to increase production in August, could give crude oil prices the potential to drop under $70 per barrel. Regardless, AAA expects higher pump prices to be the norm throughout the summer. However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.

While gas demand dipped to 9.28 million barrels per day, in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report, the rate is strong for summer. The EIA report also shows gasoline stocks increased by 1 million barrels to 236.5 million. The jump in supply and drop in demand lessened fluctuations in the national gas price average, which had a two-cent increase on the week. During the last seven days, 25 state averages increased by at least two cents, with 11 of those seeing jumps of a nickel or more.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_N1203P69007C-1.jpg