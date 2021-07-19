Malone delivers first pitch

CINCINNATI — As citizens of Portsmouth and Scioto County descended upon the Queen City for Sunday’s Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, one traveler was preparing to deliver the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

Maxine Malone, Director of the 14th Street Community Center, was chosen by the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce as their Distinguished Citizen of the Year for her work to help benefit members of the Portsmouth community. The award also meant that Malone would deliver the first pitch as part of the Reds’ Portsmouth Day festivities before the start of the Reds-Brewers game.

“I got a phone call from the Chamber of Commerce, and I couldn’t believe it. I was so overwhelmed I lost my voice,” Malone said, of the opportunity. “It was a pleasure.”

On the receiving end of Malone’s first pitch was her granddaughter, Judah Malone. She said that having the opportunity of being the battery on the first pitch is a memory they will be able to share together.

“I had played some (baseball/softball). My grand-baby, Judah Malone, plays right now — she’s 11 and she attends Notre Dame Elementary,” Malone said. “She was very excited, counts it as an honor to be there with me and participate in the first pitch. It’s a special occasion and a memory we’ll have forever.”

The 14th Street Community Center brought a bus nearly full of Portsmouth citizens westward in celebration of Portsmouth Day. Despite a Brewers 8-0 victory, Malone said those who attended had an excellent time celebrating herself and the game of baseball.

“We were able to charter a bus, it was almost full. Had people that drove separately and helped us participate in Portsmouth Day. I really do appreciate the board members and everyone who came out to celebrate my day at the Reds game,” she said.

Entering the final few weeks of July, the 14th Street Community Center is busy preparing for its Closing Project.

On Thursday, July 29, on the biking trails within Mound Park, the children who’ve been participating in their summer outreach program will perform in their storybook productions of six stories: Hansel and Gretel, Frozen, Three Little Pigs, Jack and the Beanstalk, Wizard of Oz and Rapunzel.

The productions will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. which allows parents to bring their children. The evening’s productions will be followed by refreshments for the participants and patrons.

“You will be able to walk the trail and see our storybook productions with the children who’ve been a part of our summer outreach program,” Malone said. “They will be in full costumes with beautiful scenery around them.”

