Fluor-BWXT selects graduates to receive STEAM scholarships

SCIOTO— Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP), the company performing extensive environmental cleanup work at the U.S. Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Pike County, recently awarded four STEAM scholarships to Scioto County graduates.

Students receiving the awards were Gwen Messer of South Webster High School, Megan Johnson of Minford High School, Peter Newman of Wheelersburg High School, and Victoria Ratliff of Green High School.

“Our scholarships are awarded to highly deserving applicants who represent their graduating class well,” said J.D. Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “One of the best things about my job is the ability to award these scholarships that help lead to the educational such promising young STEAM talent from southern Ohio. Congratulations to our scholarship recipients from Scioto County!”

The FBP STEAM scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, are specifically for local graduates pursuing college majors in a STEAM career (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math). Since 2011, FBP has given out $242,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Twelve winners are chosen each spring and this year, more than 80 applications were submitted.

For more information about FBP and the STEAM Scholarship program, visit www.fbportsmouth.com.