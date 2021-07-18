SSU Board of Trustees welcomes Dr. Brenda Haas

PORTSMOUTH — Dr. Brenda Haas was recently sworn in as the newest Trustee on the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed Dr. Haas to the board in April 2021.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be supportive of the university as it continues the growth of educational opportunities for the region,” said Dr. Haas. “Shawnee State provides support for all students having equitable access through higher education. It is imperative for every student to have access to an affordable and high-quality postsecondary education.”

With a career in education spanning from Kindergarten through college, Dr. Haas brings a distinctive view of education experiences from the district, university and state levels.

“At a time when jobs can go anywhere in the world and skills and education will determine success for individuals, SSU provides quality signature programming supporting the current and future training needed for economic growth,” she said. “SSU understands the varied student backgrounds entering their programs. Whether the student is a first-generation, veteran, older adult – juggling work and family responsibilities – or current employee returning to reskill for the changing needs of his or her workplace, SSU has a program that provides the pathway to success.”

With a strong connection to the Appalachian region, Dr. Haas previously served at SSU as the Dean of the University College for over five years coordinating Developmental Education and the General Education Program, among many student services. After leaving SSU she spent three years at the Ohio Department of Higher Education as the Associate Vice-Chancellor of P16 Initiatives. She currently holds the position of Technical Consultant in the Governor’s Office of Appalachia, helping to coordinate and consult on potential grant opportunities within Ohio Appalachian counties.

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees, visit shawnee.edu.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_Brenda-Haas-1-.jpg