Cincinnati Belle visiting Portsmouth July 22 and 23

PORTSMOUTH — Have you ever wanted to take a riverboat cruise? Next week may be the time for you as The Belle of Cincinnati Summer Cruise Tour is heading out for their annual Summer Tour.

BB Riverboats is one of Cincinnati’s top attractions and has served the Greater Cincinnati area for more than four decades. They specialize in lunch, sightseeing, and dinner cruises on the beautiful Ohio River. Both of their authentic riverboats are available for private charter and each boat has smaller private rooms to accommodate groups of all sizes.

Their website states: The flagship of BB Riverboats, the Belle of Cincinnati is a majestic and ornate beauty. Cruise in ultimate comfort and luxury aboard our largest vessel. You will dine surrounded by a lavish Victorian decor appointed with sumptuous details. Our three climate-controlled decks provide an environment that ensures optimum comfort for every passenger no matter the weather. An open-air top deck allows for the greatest views in Cincinnati sightseeing. The Belle of Cincinnati offers both sightseeing and dinner cruises and combines luxury and history to offer an experience you’ll cherish forever.

Normally when docked in Cincinnati, all of their cruises leave from Newport Landing Dock, which is located at 101 Riverboat Row, at the foot of Columbia St. adjacent to Newport Aquarium.

The Portsmouth Cruise will start on the Portsmouth Public Landing at the corner of Front and Court Street at the opening of the flood wall. The following are spaces and times that are still available for the Portsmouth cruises:

July 22, 2021 – Dinner Cruise – Sailing: 7:30 – 9:30 pm – Boarding: 6:30 pm

July 23, 2021 – Lunch Cruise – Sailing: 12:00 – 2:00 pm – Boarding: 11:00 am

Sightseeing Cruise – Sailing: 3:30 – 5:00 pm – Boarding: 3:00 pm

Dinner Cruise – SOLD OUT

If these do not work for your schedule there is a cruise just up the river in Ashland on July 24, 2021 :

Lunch Cruise – Sailing: 12:00 – 2:00 pm – Boarding: 11:00 am

Sightseeing Cruise – Sailing: 3:30 – 5:00 pm

Regular Dinner Cruise is SOLD OUT but there is the Possibliity of Dinner Cruise through Hope’s Place who is doing a charter by renting out the second deck of the boat they will be selling tickets for a meal that is a fundraiser. Their number is: 606-325-4737 if you might be interested in this.

Lunch Cruises

Adults General Admission $42.44

Children (Ages 4-12) $26.41

Sightseeing Cruises

Adults General Admission $25.47

Children (Ages 4-12) $19.81

Dinner Cruises

Adults General Admission $56.60

Children (Ages 4-12)$39.62

BB Riverboats gets its name from the initials of the people who were instrumental in getting the business started; Ben Bernstein and Betty Blake. Although Betty did not have a financial interest, she was a veteran in the riverboat industry. She came from the Presidency of the Delta Queen Steamboat Company, which was headquartered in Cincinnati. Ben and Betty were close personal friends and there was no better person than Betty to fully understand all of the challenges of running a riverboat company. In an act to fully show his gratitude, Ben Bernstein named BB Riverboats’ first riverboat after Betty. Although both have passed on, portraits of Ben and Betty are displayed on the Belle of Cincinnati, which is now the flagship of BB Riverboats’ fleet of riverboats.

The company is now run by Ben Bernstein’s son, Alan Bernstein and his wife Mary along with their two children, Terri and Ben Bernstein. Along with a well-seasoned management team, they are strategically aligned to propel BB Riverboats into the future.

Don’t miss out and have to wait another year, to make reservations or see what other possibilities are available on their five-city river cruises or at home in Cincinnati visit: https://bbriverboats.com

