Chamber of Commerce to kick off membership drive

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce will kick off a membership drive at their July Business After Hours event.

After the disruptions in 2020, the Chamber is seeing a lot of interest in the organization. This is believed to be a result of the leadership the Chamber displayed during the height of the pandemic in getting resources to its members.

For over a century, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce has been the trusted source of knowledge, resources and support for area businesses. The organization promotes the discovery and development of relationships creating a community connection.

The Chamber’s Membership Development Committee led by board member Stan Jennings will be out in the community in full force telling businesses about the value of a chamber membership. With a membership of about 455, the organization has a goal to reach 500 members by the end of the membership drive which will run through the end of August.

“Memberships are the lifeblood of any Chamber of Commerce,” said Lisa Carver, the organization’s Executive Director. “And our members are the key to our thriving organization,” she added. With a growing prospect list, Carver says there is an on-going potential to continue to grow the organization and have an even greater impact in the business community.

In addition to the networking opportunities, there are countless benefits to being a Chamber member including visibility and exposure for a business. Members get a listing in the Chamber’s online directory and they benefit from member only referrals. They can also take advantage of affordable member-to-member advertising. The Chamber also offers group-rating health insurance and a group-rated workers compensation plan.

Chamber membership is open to anyone with a business interest in the community, including retirees. For membership information reach out to the Chamber by phone at 740-353-7647 or stop by their office at 342 2nd Street inside the Scioto County Welcome Center. Inquiries can also be made by email to Lcarver@portsmouth.org.