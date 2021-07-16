Patrol investigates fatal crash in Lawrence County

IRONTON-The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on SR 141 near milepost 8 in Lawrence Township, Lawrence County.

On July 15, 2021, at approximately 9:08 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Paul A.Herrell, age 59 of Kitts Hill, was driving westbound on SR141 near milepost 8 in rainy conditions. A pedestrian, Sherrie A. Dalton, age 39 of Chesapeake, was walking eastbound in the westbound lane of SR 141.

Harrell swerved to avoid striking Dalton but was unsuccessful. The Silverado driven by Harrell struck Dalton. Dalton was transported by Lawrence County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where she was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified of her passing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lawrence Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS. The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to wear their safety belts, obey all speed limits and not to drive distracted.