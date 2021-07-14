The journey and expectations of returning home

PORTSMOUTH —After receiving an education in the United States, Patrick Kawooya and Edward Mukomazi are now ready to return to their home of Uganda, this time to try to help make a big impact and change some of the ways many of their people have lived for generations, but most of all to serve God.

The two men have goals for building a church and school and other things needed in Uganda. While in the United States, they have done the preparation they need to see their goals come to fruition. They were first received in the U.S. by a very loving group of people, the Christ’s Community Church family.

“Pastor Scott and Alice Kaye Rawlings have had us in their home all this time we have been here, not just as guests, but as their own children and part of their family. They adopted us, literally!” The boys said.

They now need to leave this family of people and show this group of people that the time they invested in the boys was worth it and how their love will be spread to the people of Uganda through the young men. What Kawoooya and Mukomazi will do when they get to Uganda is best told in their own words.

“We have been taught by our mentor, and father-in Christ, Alex Mitala (founder of Back to the Bible Truth Evangelistic Mission, founded in 1979 ), about a church-planting approach he calls Community Transformation, through a local church,” Kawoooya and Mukomazi said. “In this approach, the newly planted church serves as the conduit through which they provide the basic needs of that specific village/community to transform it. They provide education for both young and old. Still, in the church’s name, they dig water wells for that community and put in place simple medical facilities for immediate medical attention. In Uganda, we both grew up in Good Samaritan Children’s Home and Orphanage, founded by Mitala under the same organization, BBT-Mission.”

The place where the men are going to build first a church then a school is not in the city, because everybody wants to live in the city and ignore the country, people want to stay where the resources are water electricity and roads.

The two college graduates said most pastors want to stay in the city, but they want to go deep into the country. The young men shared once you step out of the city, the picture changes and after only about 5 miles, you start to see the city disappear and that 10 miles into it is a completely different picture.

According to Rawlings, the village where land has been bought for them has four acres, and it needed to be cleaned off first. Rawlings said that there were about 12,000 people out there, but the city would be easier where everything is accessible.

“We want to transform that village through the church. We fundraise, we dig the water well, provide medical assistance, try to educate the kids or even the older people through this church,” Kawoooya said. “We are preaching the gospel at the same time the community is transforming.”

The two shared the people of the village are asking for the change and the children who go to school there now have to walk about two and one-half miles one way to get to school. They ask if they can use the building(church) they are building to have school and that fits right into the plan these young men have. This, the men say, will make it easier because they are asking for change.

Both Kawoooya and Mukomazi shared they plan to have a water well in within the next six months, something very important, so everyone there in Uganda will know about it because at the water well which they can use freely, there will be a sign that states, ‘Future Home Christ Community Church of Uganda.’ They will be starting a building within the year. There are many children’s homes, so when the men talk about who they want to reach out to, they want to reach out to these children in the orphanages.

When asked if they were ready to go back, Kawooya said they were ready before and then didn’t get to go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mukomazi said of them leaving, “I wanted to go back, but it’s just sad to leave everyone behind because it has been a while.” The two men are now scheduled to return to Uganda Aug. 4.

Kawooya and Mukomazi talk about what they want for these people they are going to help. They shared their goal is to give them hope. Rawlings shared that when he sees these young men off, he has to tell them they may never see him again because of his age. He said the boys are wonderfully equipped spiritually, academically, and physically.

Mukomazi has a plan to bring American-style pizza to Uganda because there are places, but not like the pizza here in the U.S. and not only would it help them financially, but it could be a way for them to employ the teens there, going to their school.

The young men have big plans for bringing many new things to the people of Uganda. The connections they have made will hopefully help them continue to raise the money to build the things they have planned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

