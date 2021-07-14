Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

HUNTINGTON — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types –especially type O–are urged to make an appointment to give now. Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.

Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the vaccine manufacturer they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

American Red Cross. (PRNewsFoto/American Red Cross) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_red-cross-logo.jpg American Red Cross. (PRNewsFoto/American Red Cross)