AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; national demand hits record levels

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.041 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.041

Average price during the week of July 6, 2021 $3.082

Average price during the week of July 13, 2020 $2.183

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.155 Athens

$2.995 Chillicothe

$2.932 Columbiana

$2.945 East Liverpool

$3.099 Gallipolis

$2.903 Hillsboro

$3.093 Ironton

$3.048 Jackson

$3.109 Logan

$3.096 Marietta

$3.049 Portsmouth

$3.011 Steubenville

$3.019 Washington Court House

$3.128 Waverly

At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand reached a new Energy Information Administration (EIA) record last week, and that number only partially reflects Independence Day holiday weekend travel. The nearly 1 million barrel per day jump in demand drove down gasoline supplies by 6.1 million barrels to 235,000 million barrels and consequently pushed the national average pump price up to $3.14.

The price of crude oil, which fluctuated last week following OPEC’s failure to reach an agreement on production increases, continues to be a dominant factor in determining how high prices will go this summer. Last week ended with higher crude prices than the start of the week, though still under $75 per barrel.

Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore and gas prices are not backing down. Motorists are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.

