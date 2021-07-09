Correctional officer arrested on multiple charges

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on July 07, 2021, his office received information that tobacco and drugs were being brought into the detention facility and that an employee might be involved.

After receiving this information, the Sheriff’s Office launched an internal and criminal investigation. During this investigation, detectives were able to determine that a correctional officer did conspire with several inmates, their family members and friends to bring tobacco and drugs into the facility. The correctional officer did receive cash payments, which were made using a cash app.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, a shakedown search was conducted in the jail. The search resulted in drugs, tobacco and other contraband being found in the jail cells and on inmates. The drugs located were 17 grams of suspected fentanyl/Heroin and 2 grams of ICE (methamphetamine), with a total street value of $2,140.

Sheriff David Thoroughman would like to thank the Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol who sent officers and a K-9 to assist during the search of the jail.

Arrested was John C. Aeh, age 43, of Wheelersburg. Aeh has been charged with one count of conspiracy, a felony of the 4th degree, one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree and conveyance into a detection center, a felony of the 3rd degree. Aeh is being held on a $25,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, July 12th.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.

