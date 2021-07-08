PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County citizens, along with area churches and their members, will work together on projects and general cleanup within the local community on Saturday, July 10 as part of Serve Day 2021.

Parents, grandparents, and children of all ages are welcome to participate in Serve Day 2021 as part of their or their community church’s Serve Day group.

In recent years, Portsmouth’s Serve Day has seen its’ participants help in general cleanup efforts at Greenlawn Cemetery, Portsmouth-area parks, help build porches on nearby homes, throw parties for children who live in low-income housing developments, offer cosmetic services for patients in nursing homes, volunteer at CRADLE Pregnancy Care Center, and providing dinner for residents of the Alexandria house.

As of Friday prior to the state of Serve Day 2021, 16 churches have registered their projects for the betterment of the Scioto County and Greenup County communities.

These churches include Life Point Church, New Boston First Church of the Nazarene, First Church of Christ, Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, Portsmouth First Church of the Nazarene, Central Church of Christ, More Student Ministries, Second Presbyterian Church, Unity Full Gospel Fellowship, Christ Sanctuary Church, Dry Run Church of Christ, Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Sunshine Church of Christ, Burg C3, Community of Christ, Gateway Church.

Serve Day 2021 shirts may be purchased by visiting Mary’s Shirt Shop located at 2109 Gallia Street in Portsmouth.

The amount of time participants in Serve Day 2021 spend serving their community depends on the length size of their project. The same thing goes for the cost of Serving: depending on the project you’re working on, the price may vary in tools or supplies your group may need.

Friends of Portsmouth (515 2nd Street) and Main Street Portsmouth (342 2nd Street) are partnering with Serve Day Portsmouth in helping organize this year’s event.

There is still time to register your church for Serve Day 2021. Interested parties may visit servedayportsmouth.com for more information on registration and project submission.

If you’re interested in helping serve but are not a member of a participating church, you may sign up by joining one of Life Point’s established projects.

If you would like to participate in Serve Day but don’t have a project idea, here are some:

-Clean up a local park

-Put on a free party for your neighborhood

-Do landscaping for buildings in your community

-Have a free cookout for people in your neighborhood with proper Covid-19 precautions

-Pick up trash along roads

-Clean up the riverbank

-Help one in need with minor building repairs

-Sprucing up any entrance to the city with trash pick up

-Assist Main Street Portsmouth with garden work

-Host a free car wash

-Have a free garage sale

-Cut grass for elderly, handicapped, and/or single moms in your neighborhood

-Donate blankets and toys to dog shelters

Project Ideas Given By City of Portsmouth

-Clean up Earl Thomas Conley Park

-Clean up retaining wall on 52 W from New Boston into Portsmouth

-Lawn Care for Portsmouth Autism Project

Members of the Portsmouth community participate in a previous Serve Day at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

