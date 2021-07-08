Shipley appointed Interim Assistant Dean and Director of SSU School of Education

PORTSMOUTH — Dr. Gay Lynn Shipley has been appointed Interim Assistant Dean and Director of the School of Education in the College of Professional Studies (CPS) at Shawnee State University, Dean Paul M. Madden, Ph.D., announced.

Dr. Shipley has been a faculty member at SSU for more than 23 years. As an associate professor, she most recently has coordinated the Middle Childhood and Adolescent to Young Adult (AYA) program. She has also continued to work with K-12 schools and the Ohio Department of Education, bringing best practices and current approaches in teaching to SSU’s programs for future educators.

“I look forward to continuing the great work we are doing here in the SSU School of Education,” Dr. Shipley said. “The students from our school have demonstrated excellence in their field, even presenting what they are learning and applying in their classrooms. This includes some of our students presenting across multiple platforms such as the Ohio Confederation of Teacher Education Organizations and the Ohio Middle Level Association Conference.”

Shipley is a first-generation college graduate and able to understand and provide support and focus to students with similar experiences at SSU.

Shipley attended Southern State Community College and Wilmington College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education. She completed her master’s degree in supervision and administration and her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Dayton. She has taught middle school and high school and worked in an educational service center. She is currently on the Board of Education in Adams County and is also on the Leadership Adams Board. She is a state trainer for the Resident Educator Program and is very active in the GRIT Project for Rural Southern Ohio. She is also active in helping students become productively employed citizens.

“Gay Lynn will bring her special passion for teaching and our students to this position,” Dr. Madden added. “The School of Education will continue focusing on helping quality educators begin and expand careers helping others under her direction.”

Dr. Madden also thanked Dr. Cheryl Irish for her work as the outgoing director of the school. Dr. Irish will continue to serve SSU as a visiting faculty member where she will teach and coordinate the Accreditation and Assessment efforts for the School of Education.

For more information about the SSU School of Education, visit www.shawnee.edu/education.

