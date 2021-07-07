Traffic lights, signs and speed were hot topics at the New Boston Village Council meeting

NEW BOSTON — The first meeting of the Village of New Boston Council for the month of July was held Tuesday evening. Mayor Junior Williams stated that there would be no more virtual meetings which had began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, per Governor DeWine’s July 1st cutoff. All members were present for this meeting.

A concerned New Boston citizen, Dave Miller, brought forth a follow-up on concerns he had discussed at the last New Boston Council meeting. His complaints then were about the noise of vehicles in the Village. Miller suggested putting in a caution light at Gallia and Vine Streets rather than the traffic light that is now there.

Miller also spoke about changing the speed limit in this part of the Village to 25 MPH. After discussion, Council decided that they needed to have a Streets, Alleys & Buildings committee meeting, along with a Laws and Claims Committee meeting. Mayor Williams said after these meetings they would discuss it at the next regular meeting in July.

The next concerned citizen to speak was Pricilla L. Harris, Director of the Sensible Movement Coalition who was there to ask the Village Council to think about changing their ordinances regarding Cannabis. She was there as part of the movement to Decriminalize Marijuana to the lowest allowed by law as being presented as Ohio House Bill 210.

Harris discussed that the point of this is that it would save taxpayer dollars, reduce jail overcrowding and allow police to work on higher priority issues. Council decided they would discuss possible options during the upcoming Laws and Claims Committee meeting.

Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton discussed that most of the paving in the Village is finished and that there will be a Phase 2 of paving in the coming weeks. He also told Council that all the new motors are in at Pump Station 10 and that a dry run has been completed.

Hamilton said that in working with the New Boston Schools that the new playground equipment has been ordered. He added that the padding underneath it will be turf. Hamilton also discussed the GPS trackers that Councilman Ralph Imes had asked for bids for and he mentioned Phase 8B of the sewer project that is to be up for bid.

Village Clerk, Lana Loper, read the following Ordinances:

Ordinance No. 28-2021 – An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a permit to New Boston Basketball to solicit charitable contribution from occupants of motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to be issued by the clerk at the direction of council. This ordinance was voted upon for a 1st reading with the date changed from July 10th to July 31st.

Ordinance No. 29-2021 – An ordinance transferring and appropriating amount kin the various funds of the village and declaring an emergency. This was voted upon to suspend the rules and was adopted by Council.

Ordinance No. 26-2021 – An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a permit to the Bikers for Charity to solicit charitable contributions from occupants of motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to be issued by the clerk at the direction of council. This was voted upon as a 2nd reading.

Ordinance No 25-2021- An ordinance adopting the Budget for the Village of New Boston, Ohio for the fiscal year 2022. This was the 3rd reading and it was adopted by Council.

There was quite a discussion about the golf carts and other type vehicles and the speed limits in certain areas within the Village of New Boston during new business and this too is to be discussed by the Laws committee.

During this meeting most of the Village Council were very complimentary to all who helped put on a great fireworks display for the 4th of July. The meeting then went into executive session to consider employee discipline.

