Local teen qualifies for National Angus Show

LUCASVILLE — Junior Angus member Jacob LeBrun of Lucasville won top honors in the senior showmanship division and qualified to represent Ohio at the National Junior Angus Showmanship at the Ohio Angus Association Junior Preview Show, June 20 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

The contest was held in conjunction with the National Junior Angus Show to be held this July in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Portsmouth Daily Times spoke with LeBrun about the competition and the upcoming National Show.

“The other girl from Kansas (Ohio) and myself will be representing Ohio at the National Junior Angus Show in senior showmanship competition in July. It is very exciting for me,” LeBrun said. “I have never been to Nebraska. This will be my first time.”

LeBrun added, “The plan right now is that I will go out there with the people who we bought the heifer from at the beginning of the week and set up. Then later in the week, my parents will come out.” LeBrun’s parents are Darren (Scioto County Engineer) and Courtney LeBrun from Lucasville.

LeBrun shared he had just returned from North Carolina for the Eastern Regional Angus Show.

“There I competed and received 7th overall and was third in my class with my heifer,” he said.

When asked if he thought he was pretty good in showmanship, he humbly said that he was trying.

As for future shows this summer, LeBrun said that he would do the Ohio State Fair in later July and the first part of August and then the Scioto County Fair in August, and then he will be off to college. He said that this year would be his last year to compete in either fair because of his age.

LeBrun plans to attend Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky majoring in Pre-Veterinary Medicine, a field that he should have some experience in, taking into consideration the many years he has had with animals during his 4-H years.

“I have mixed emotions, I’m ready to do my own thing, but at the same time, it’s definitely going to be different,” he said. “The Ohio State Fair has always been one of my favorite shows, it’s always the highlight of my year and I look very forward to it and it’s going to be bittersweet last time showing junior along with last time showing at our county fair.”

LeBrun has been featured in the Daily Times before about his work with his heifer and his long-term time in 4-H. He, along with many others this summer, will be missed in 4-H and the Scioto County Fair program.

Left Jacob LeBrun, Lucasville, champion and Samatha Wallace, Kansas, reserve champion for junior Angus members, in the senior showmanship division. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_Sr_ShowmanshipLeBrun.jpg Left Jacob LeBrun, Lucasville, champion and Samatha Wallace, Kansas, reserve champion for junior Angus members, in the senior showmanship division. Submitted Photo by Alex Tolbert, American Angus Association.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

