Community Action and SCCTC combine efforts to help community

LUCASVILLE — When two great groups come together for the good of the community, good things can happen and that is what the Scioto County Career and Technical Center and Community Action have done to create something special to help those in need.

Kyle Copley, Superintendent of the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC), said that Steve Sturgill, the Executive Director of Community Action and he met and came up with an idea to have a mobile trailer unit that has showers and laundry service for those who are in need.

“They are pretty expensive, and we were wondering if this was something the CTC could build. We started researching and we found a couple of trailers that we purchased that the outside was just a shell,” Copley said.

The students and the instructors started putting in shower units and laundry service and started the wiring inside.

“We had to have specialized customized equipment to go in them,” Copley said. “The Community Action purchased two trucks with their money that will be taking these units across the county. They would be so people that are maybe homeless or need assistance can come to these in certain areas in the county and get showers and do their laundry.

Copley explained they would move the unit to different areas in the county.

“We had the trailers wrapped like race cars and trucks are done, to have our logo and Community Action logo and it has a slogan about people coming together to do things,” Copley said.

“We started this process probably before COVID, we had felt there was a need in the community for something like this for emergencies, for young people in the community that are struggling with having their clothes washed and having to take a shower,” Steve Sturgill the executive director of Community Action said. “There are folks in our community where that is a problem. We had seen one of these trailers in an exhibit at a Community Action in Virginia Beach. I sent and got some materials. We just started a conversation about the possibility of doing something like this here.”

Sturgill continued, “I just can’t get over how nice it is. It meets my expectations. The community is going to be extremely blessed by having this available throughout the county at different times and different locations. I can’t say enough about the folks that built this. These were empty 30 ft. trailers and the young people have done all the work and it was a good project for them. They will be seen visibly throughout the community in the next few months. One will be in the 2021 River Day’s Parade.”

Sturgill shared that they will have a full-time staff person who will be there to make sure it is sanitized and everything is running. There are some things that still need to be worked out, but overall, they are all thrilled with the results. Sturgill also said with the hope that it doesn’t happen, but if there would be a county emergency, people could utilize this. He said that because of the pandemic, Community Action has learned and are doing more out in the neighborhood than people always having to come to them.

“That’s our goal to get back into the county and this will be a start and I can’t say enough about what the SCCTC has done here,” Sturgill said.

Speaking with some of the students who worked on the units, Tanner Meddford said they worked somewhere around four months and if he didn’t know how to do something, Mr. Wells would show them.

“We definitely learned a lot,” Gavin Strickland said, “Mr. Wells taught us a lot. I think it went pretty well.” The boys all said that Mr. Wells knows how to do everything but that Mr. Thayer did a lot too. Mefford added and the boys agreed, “It was an honor to have an opportunity to do this.”

“I teach my students from the very beginning that it is up to them, the sky’s the limit, they can learn as much in life as they want, and they can go as far as they want. Some or most of them have really excelled and they are good kids,” Industrial Maintenance Instructor Michael Wells said.

Copley added, “I want to give credit to Mr. Michael Wells and our Industrial Maintenance Program and Mr. Chet Thayer our Building Property Maintenance Program. They spend numerous hours and restless nights on this project. They are the ones who stepped up and took this project on. I am really proud of their work, especially through a pandemic when resources were limited. The mobile units arrived and were nothing but a shell or blank slate and our programs were able to custom fit the mobile units with the most up-to-date equipment.”

Copley ended with, “I honestly can say this was a difficult project and it took major engineering to accomplish the final product and I cannot say enough about our students and instructors that worked on this project. They deserve all the credit. In the end, the Scioto County CTC is able to give back to the community in a positive way and show the importance of Career Technical Education and the impact it can have on our students and people of our county. Community service is important to the Scioto County CTC and in a time when it seems negativity is thrived on, it is nice to see something positive happen that people can benefit from. Our area at times has seemed to be the underdog and a community project such as this lets our community know the SCCTC supports them.”

This group is standing in front of one of the newly finished trailers that the community will soon be able to use. (Right to left) Front row: Barb Gibson-Community Action plus CTC Board President and Portsmouth City School Board member, Students -Colten Sparks, Hunter Caldwell, William Burchett, Nick Ashley, Kyle Copley- SCCTC Superintendent, Anna Davis- Social Service Director Community Action (Left to right) Back row: Steve Sturgill – Executive Director Community Action, Chet Thayer – Building Property Maintenance instructor, Students – Tanner Mefford, Bryson Spencer, Gavin Strickland, Levi Osborne, Jalen Lute, Michael Wells – Industrial Maintenance Instructor. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_Moving-shower.jpg This group is standing in front of one of the newly finished trailers that the community will soon be able to use. (Right to left) Front row: Barb Gibson-Community Action plus CTC Board President and Portsmouth City School Board member, Students -Colten Sparks, Hunter Caldwell, William Burchett, Nick Ashley, Kyle Copley- SCCTC Superintendent, Anna Davis- Social Service Director Community Action (Left to right) Back row: Steve Sturgill – Executive Director Community Action, Chet Thayer – Building Property Maintenance instructor, Students – Tanner Mefford, Bryson Spencer, Gavin Strickland, Levi Osborne, Jalen Lute, Michael Wells – Industrial Maintenance Instructor. Kimberly Jenkins|PDT

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved