COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired drivers during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which begins at midnight on Friday, July 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 5. The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Operation CARE enforcement campaigns aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Many Fourth of July celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. Therefore, the Patrol urges motorists to drive carefully and follow all traffic laws.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period which was also from July 2 through 5, a total of 24 fatal crashes killed 25 people. Of those, 17 crashes and 18 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. The Patrol recorded 432 OVI arrests during the reporting period.

“By making smart decisions, drivers can help avoid the tragedies that follow driving impaired,” said Governor DeWine. “Make this a safe holiday for everyone by planning a sober ride home.”

“This Fourth of July, don’t take risks that could harm you, your family or other motorists,” added Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Planning ahead and designating a sober driver saves lives.”

Of the 14 fatalities where safety belts were available, 10 were unbelted. Six motorcyclists and four pedestrians were killed during last year’s reporting period.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

Information for this story was provided by The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

