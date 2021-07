Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

Donors are urgently needed as hospital blood demand remains high as the nation heads into the holiday weekend.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 2-August 31:

KENTUCKY

Boyd – Ashland

7/2/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave

7/6/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave

_______________

Greenup – Russell

7/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bridges Christian Church/Warehouse, 1402 Kenwood Dr

OHIO

Lawrence – Ironton

7/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ironton Fire Department, 526 South 4th Street

_______________

Scioto – Portsmouth

7/7/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 808 Offnere Street

7/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., SOMC Friend Center, 1202 18th Street

7/27/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Sunshine Church of Christ 20 Barklow Road

7/27/2021: 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. All Saints Episcopal Church 610 4th Street

8/31/2021: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Cornerstone Methodist Church, 808 Offnere Street

8/31/2021: 9:00 a.m. – 2:oo SOMC Friend Center, 1202 18th Street

Franklin Furnace

8/5/2021: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. STAR Community Justice Center 4696 Gallia Pike

8/12/2021: 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Big Sandy Superstore-Distribution Center 8375 Gallia Pike

Staff Report

