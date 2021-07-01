Commissioners approve contract for notification system

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday for their regular scheduled meeting before the Fourth of July holiday.

During the meeting, Commissioners Scottie Powell, Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman approved several items on the agenda, including the next step forward with the mass notification system for Scioto County EMA and a records keeping software upgrade for the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are very excited about the implementation of our mass notification system,” Davis said. “Larry Mullins, our director, will be implementing that here soon.”

Davis shared the item on the agenda for approval was an agreement for a one-year contract with OnSolve and Scioto County for the purchase of the CodeRED Mass Notification software in the amount of $10,450.80.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but this is a software somebody will have to opt in to,” Commissioner Scottie Powell asked. “Once they opt-in, they get whatever notification EMA sends out? “

Davis responded to Powell’s questions stating that users would have to opt-in and it could be to alert residents with notifications.

“Everything from tornado warnings to flood warnings, like we had last night, to anything he really wants to put out there for the public consumption,” Davis said. “They could use it for Amber Alerts, vaccination Clinics, anything like that, but it is mostly meant for emergencies and I am sure it will be managed well by our director.”

Once the system is up and running, Davis stated they would let the community know so they could sign up and be informed on what is happening in the community.

“I think it’s a great addition to the county,” Powell said.

The Scioto County Commissioners also discussed and approved a contract for the Scioto County Sheriff’s office to update software for record keeping purposes.

“In discussions with our sheriff, one of the things that have been discovered is the woeful lack of record keeping in the 21st century,” Davis said.

With the new software, the commissioners shared that it would allow the sheriff’s office to be more efficient in their jobs, keeping records and help in investigations with the interaction between other departments and other sheriff offices.

“It’s very comprehensive, all-inclusive, does a lot of powerful work for our sheriff’s department,” Davis said.

All three commissioners approved the upgrade and to enter a contract with Sundance for $37,128.

“This will make our dispatch much more powerful,” Davis said. “Very excited about that for the sheriff’s department.”

