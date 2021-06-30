Portsmouth Rotary installs new board members

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Rotary members were honored and installed Monday for the 2021-22 year.

During the rotary Installation Luncheon Monday, Rotary District Governor Steve Heiser presented Steve Rader, the 2020-21 Portsmouth Rotary President, with a plaque in honor of the Portsmouth Rotary Club celebrating 100 years in 2020.

“There are approximately 36,000 Rotary Clubs around the world,” Heiser said. “The clubs in Australia and Mexico also turned 100 last year.”

Members of the Portsmouth Rotary also installed new leaders to the club. Each year a new President, president-elect and board members are selected by the club. For 2021-2022 Dan Simco was named Portsmouth Rotary President and Nancy Goplerud as the president-elect.

“I am proud to serve my local club in this capacity,” Simco said. “When I first joined our club, becoming president was not even a consideration for me. However, after being involved on the board and several of our projects, I decided I needed to get more involved.”

Simco shared he felt it was a duty for him to serve the club in the position.

“I noticed as I looked through our club membership directory that many of our present members have already served as president and some more than once,” Simco said. “Therefore, as a Rotary member of our local club, I knew that I also needed to step into that position.”

Simco shared he has seen the teamwork of the Rotary board and membership to assist one another in completing Rotary projects for the community and the support, assistance, and guidance of those that have been faithful members of the local Rotary club.

“We serve our local community through peacebuilding, literacy projects and supporting local agencies and projects and Rotary projects internationally like end polio and safe drinking water development around the world,” Simco said. “We would like to welcome you to consider becoming a local Rotary member.”

Board members present at the luncheon were Tim Angel, Sonie Hash, Tess Midkiff, Lesley Book, Mary Arnzen, Stan Jennings, Fred Gohmann (other members not present). All newly elected positions will begin their roles July 1, 2021.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_IMG_0036.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_IMG_0029.jpg Heiser installs new President Simco https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_IMG_0034.jpg Heiser installs new President Simco

By Hope Comer hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Hope Comer at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1911, or by email at hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Hope Comer at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1911, or by email at hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved