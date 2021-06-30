SSU ranks among Best for Vets Colleges

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University was recently ranked among Military Times’ Best for Vets: Colleges 2021. Over 300 colleges and universities participated in this year’s rankings by answering questions that detail institution’s tuition costs, academic and social programs, policies, and services that impact military-connected students. The ranking list is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans.

SSU’s Office of Military & Veteran Services connects veterans, current service members, and military-connected students to resources including an active student veterans club, counseling tailored to military-connected student needs, and support staff helping the adjustment to college-level academic work. The office also offers a Veterans Suite for military-connected students to relax in-between classes and also recognizes a student and faculty or staff member every year with their “Got Your 6” Award for outstanding dedication and service to campus military-connected students at SSU.

“I would like to thank the campus community for their strong support of providing our military-connected student population excellent customer service and a positive learning environment,” Eric Ramaekers, SSU Coordinator of Veteran Services said. “This designation is an outstanding achievement for Shawnee State University.”

To learn more about the Office of Military & Veteran Services, visit www.shawnee.edu/veteran-services.