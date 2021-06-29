Miss West is Coping with Colors on Monday.

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Residents will have the opportunity to create some colorful tie-dye Monday as Madison Russell, 2021 Portsmouth West River Days’ Candidate, hosts her event Coping with Colors.

On Monday, July 5, from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Portsmouth West High School gym, guests can learn healthy ways to cope with social dilemmas. Russell, whose platform is “Find Hope, COPE – Don’tHideBehindaSmile,” stands for Courageously Offering Positive Encouragement.

Russell’s event is a tie-dye event where all ages are welcome, but will preferably be children with their parents because of what they will be able to learn about the support systems. She is planning on having guest speakers, including JD Emnett, Max Liles and Chelsy Galloway.

The event will be divided into stations where the first station, guests will pick up their T-shirt and they will put a rubber band on the T-shirt.

“The rubber band will signify the stress and anything in your life that compacts you,” Russell said.

The next station will be for participants to identify their triggers. Russell explained a guest speaker would be at the station to educate the audience on the triggers and how the different colors of tie-dye will represent other triggers.

“The next station will be identifying the social dilemma, so whatever they face in their life, such as a tragedy or any traumatic event it could even be COVID, they will put that color on the T-Shirts and the speaker will talk about how you can find hope,” Russell said.

Another station will be coping strategies, where an educator will talk about different coping mechanisms that can be implemented in life.

“One station is going to be a splash of green and we are going to put mental health awareness because it is a big issue in today’s society,” Russell said. “Then, the very last station is where I will be speaking. I will be rinsing shirts showing that once they rinse their shirt, you can still have a very bright future. It is symbolic that whatever you put in your shirt represents your life, but whatever you put in there, you can still have a bright future.”

Russell shared that she chose this platform because of a very personal situation in her own life between her parents that she said lasted about three years, and it was extremely hard and affected her family.

“When things had started to go well, my 17-year-old stepbrother, unfortunately, committed suicide and just seeing how it can change someone, really affected me because I was not who I was, I was a girl that hid behind a smile and acted like everything was OK and I ignored the situations in my life,” Russell said. “Once I realized that I wanted to be OK, I decided to cope correctly and recognized that I wasn’t OK. That is when I found myself again.”

Russell explained the whole fundraiser for her platform as Miss West is to create a scholarship called “The Scholarship for the Unshakable Student.” The scholarship will be awarded to an area senior who displays the courage of overcoming their social dilemmas.

“It will be for any senior in Scioto County who has or is now beginning to cope with their social dilemma,” Russell said.

Russell is hoping the event will be attended even though it’s on what many people are using as part of the Fourth of July holiday. Her passion for this platform is felt as you speak with her and she really wants to reach out to the community to help them in anything they have to go through as she did in her own life. Russell’s mother is Amy Tindall and her pageant mom for Miss River Days is Carissa Dunham.

Madison Russell 2021 River Days' candidate, representing Portsmouth West. Russell's Event is all about coping and Tie-dying T-shirts is how she will be tying the two things together.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

