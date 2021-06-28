Portsmouth Ohio Senior Games chosen to host State Games in September

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth has so much to show when it comes to people who visit the area. This September, they will get the opportunity to do that. The Ohio Senior Olympics has chosen the Southern Ohio Senior Games (SOSG) of Portsmouth to host the State games in Portsmouth.

Gina Collinsworth, a member of the SOSG board, shared they will be holding the SOSG simultaneously with the Ohio Senior Olympics State Games Sept. 11 and 12, 2021.

The SOSG board is excited to host the state games but is also looking forward to having the Portsmouth Senior Games again this year, as they were unable to do so last year due to the pandemic. Collinsworth said that this is a great way to show people the good things in the area. Most of the Senior Games are held at Portsmouth High School, in their track and field area.

Collinsworth said that they have members of the SOSG board that are also members of the State board. From the very beginning, Lyvette Mosley, Coordinator of the SOSG, had the idea to get the board members together and it has become her passion.

“The board feels this will be a great way to showcase our area,” Collinsworth said. “The people, our people, are inspiring and it’s a good way to stay active and fit.”

Fifty years of age and older can compete in the games. They have volunteers that come and help, especially during the track and field games. Collinsworth shared that the South Webster High School Track and Field team come and help.

“Those kids love coming and helping because they love the athletes and they love to interact with the older athletes,” Collinsworth said.

The SOSG board is a volunteer board, and they also have other volunteers for the games. Those interested in volunteering can get on the Southern Ohio Senior Facebook page and message the organization.

Senior Olympics began in Ohio in 1979. The games have grown over the years, but the purpose remains the same — to promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity for Ohioans age 50 and over and provide top-quality athletic competition.

The events people can compete this year in the SOSG Track and Field are Open Pit for football and softball throw (Men and Women), Open Pit for Long Jump Running and Long Jump Standing (Men and Women), Open Pit for Shot Put and Discus (Men and Women), Open Pit for Javelin, 1500M Run, 1500M Racewalk and 1500M Powerwalk, 100M Dash, 400M Dash, 50M Dash, 200M Run and the 800M Run. Not to forget, outside of Track and Field, there are also 5K and 10K runs.

The swimming events are: Women’s 200 Freestyle, Men’s 200 Freestyle, Women’s 200 Medley, Men’s 200 Medley, Women’s 50 Freestyle, Men’s 50 Freestyle, Women’s 100 Butterfly, Men’s 100 Butterfly, Women’s 100 Freestyle, Men’s 100 Freestyle, Women’s 100 Backstroke, Men’s 100 Backstroke, Women’s 100 Breaststroke, Men’s 100 Breaststroke, Women’s 50 Backstroke, Men’s 50 Backstroke, Women’s 200 Butterfly, Men’s 200 Butterfly, Women’s 50 Breaststroke, Men’s 50 Breaststroke, Women’s 200 Backstroke, Men’s 200 Backstroke, Women’s 50 Butterfly, Men’s 50 Butterfly, Women’s 200 Breaststroke and Men’s 200 Breaststroke.

Other events that people can compete in are bowling, pickleball, table tennis, cornhole, horseshoes and basketball – 3 on 3, spot shot, free throw and 3-point shot.

After being inside and shut out from the world during the past year, this might be just what people 50 and older could be looking forward to doing. Those who do well in the state games could qualify for the Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2022.

Anyone interested in participating in the Southern Ohio Senior Games can register at southernohioseniorgames.org.

Anyone interested in participating in the Ohio Senior Olympic Track and Field can register at Ohio.nsga.com.

Senior Ladies racing in past Senior Games. Look closely (second from right) and you will find Lyvette Mosley 4th Ward Portsmouth Council member in this race. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_SOSenior-games-2.jpg Senior Ladies racing in past Senior Games. Look closely (second from right) and you will find Lyvette Mosley 4th Ward Portsmouth Council member in this race. Courtesy Photos Another event the shot put that will be held during the Senior Games. This year both the Regional Competition and the State Competition will run simultaneously. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_SOSenior-Games.jpg Another event the shot put that will be held during the Senior Games. This year both the Regional Competition and the State Competition will run simultaneously. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

