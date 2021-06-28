AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; National average on the rise

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is four cents lower this week at $2.961 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.961

Average price during the week of June 21, 2021 $3.004

Average price during the week of June 29, 2020 $2.183

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.097 Athens

$2.897 Chillicothe

$2.890 Columbiana

$2.954 East Liverpool

$2.979 Gallipolis

$2.846 Hillsboro

$2.900 Ironton

$2.975 Jackson

$3.023 Logan

$2.850 Marietta

$3.043 Portsmouth

$2.919 Steubenville

$2.952 Washington Court House

$3.125 Waverly

At $3.09, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year and could increase, possibly as much as another nickel, in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend. While it is typical to see gas prices increase ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, pump price increases as of late have been noticeable.

Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25. Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014.

Crude oil, and in turn gas prices, are more expensive compared to years past mostly due to three major factors: confidence in worldwide vaccination rollout, global oil demand spikes, and the easing of travel restrictions leading to optimism for leisure travel. Last week, crude oil sold at $74 per barrel, the highest price in nearly three years.

Today’s national average is more expensive on the week (+2 cents), the month (+5 cents) and the year (+92 cents). The latest weekly increase follows the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, which showed that gas demand increased from 9.36 million barrels per day to 9.44 million barrels per day, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 3 million barrels to 240 million barrels.

