SOMC Development Foundation donates to Rotary Park improvements

SOUTH SHORE Ky. — The smell of fresh Lion’s Club hamburgers filled the air as performing artist Larry Pancake serenaded guests at Party for the Park.

Residents of South Shore, Kentucky, came out Saturday to enjoy an evening of fun and activities and to hear about upgrades coming to Rotary Park in South Shore, Kentucky.

“The kids need something to do in South Shore,” South Shore Lion’s Club president Florence Crump said. “There is nothing here, and they need a safe place to play. Today we are announcing the money that has been donated and gathered to give these kids a safe place to play.”

To make the park a better place for residents, the South Shore Lion’s Club hopes to purchase a merry-go-round, a teeter-totter, new swings, a handicap accessible swing and new spring riders. The organization also hopes to be able to add a concrete path and benches.

“We are just trying to get things started here to help the people,” Crump said. “It’s all about the kids, and they’re our future.”

During a presentation ceremony at the park, SOMC Development Foundation Representative Angela Wells-Coburn presented a check to the South Shore Lion’s Club president-elect Cathy Shaffer of $5,000 to improve the park.

“We were excited when Cathy inquired about the Development Foundation giving a donation to be more of a part of the community and help provide the children with something we felt to be a need,” Coburn said. “We have our primary care center right across the field, so it’s (the park) right in our backyard as well, and anything we can do to help with the community, we’re happy to do it.”

President-elect of the South Shore Lion’s Club, Cathy Shaffer, shared with guests at the event that the club hopes to have improvements to the park and new equipment installed by the end of summer. Shaffer said the improvements to the park are just the beginning of a five-year project.

Along with the Lion’s Club and live music, guests also had the opportunity to visit the Greenup Book Mobile, participate in arts and crafts and learn about some telehealth options available through Pathways.

“We really want this to be something that all children in the community can enjoy,” Shaffer said. “We want to add more playground equipment, do more for the park and make it a true family resource.”

Kentucky State Representative Danny Bentley, Greenup Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter, SOMC Development Foundation Angela Wells-Coburn South Shore Lion’s Club president-elect Cathy Shaffer and South Shore Lion’s CLub president Florence Crump pose for a photo after receiving a donation of $5,000 from the SOMC Development FOundation to make improvements to Rotary Park in South Shore Ky. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Park-1.jpgKentucky State Representative Danny Bentley, Greenup Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter, SOMC Development Foundation Angela Wells-Coburn South Shore Lion’s Club president-elect Cathy Shaffer and South Shore Lion’s CLub president Florence Crump pose for a photo after receiving a donation of $5,000 from the SOMC Development FOundation to make improvements to Rotary Park in South Shore Ky. Performing artist Larry Pancake performs during Party at the Park event in South Shore Ky. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Larry-Pancake.jpgPerforming artist Larry Pancake performs during Party at the Park event in South Shore Ky.