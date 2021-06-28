Shawnee State University to launch School of Business

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University announced plans for a new School of Business during the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on Jun. 25.

“The school is part of our plan for growth of our business degree offerings and service to our region,” Provost Dr. Sunil Ahuja said.

The initiative will change the Department of Business Administration to the School of Business. The department offers seven bachelor of science degrees related to business as well as multiple associate degrees and minors. The new school is part of expansion that includes exploring graduate programs in several disciplines.

“The School of Business is the focal point of investment in SSU business programs and faculty, especially future graduate programs including a planned Master of Business Administration and others,” Dr. Ahuja said, noting that the programs will include face-to-face and online opportunities. “The school and our new programs will serve a tremendous need for working adults needing or wanting a graduate business degree for career advancement, leadership development and business startups.”

A key advantage for students in SSU’s business programs is the synergy from the Kricker Innovation Hub (KIH). The KIH is a business incubation center promoting entrepreneurship and creativity in business and technology. The KIH is currently undergoing a $3.4 million renovation at its Chillicothe Street facilities to expand its technology and business support services.

“This school, working with the Kricker Hub, can provide greater connections to the local and regional business community,” Dr. Ahuja said. “This partnership will expand SSU’s reach in our region and will be an excellent opportunity for business students to gain valuable experience.”

For more information about business programs at SSU, visit www.shawnee.edu/business. Information on the Kricker Innovation Hub is available at www.ssuinnovation.com.

