Waverly City Schools Treasurer/CFO honored with two awards

COLUMBUS — Claudia Zaler, Treasurer/CFO at Waverly City Schools, was awarded the 2020 Southeast Region Distinguished Service Award and the 2020 Chuck Gossett Legislative Advocacy Award by the Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) Foundation for School Business Management in April 2020. Due to the pandemic, the organization was unable to formally present its annual awards, and recently held its Past Presidents Gala & Award Ceremony, in Columbus to recognize both their 2020 and 2021 award winners.

Zaler was nominated for both awards by her colleagues Scott Paul, Treasurer/CFO at Franklin Local Schools, and Ryan Pendleton, CFO/Treasurer at Akron Public Schools.

“She has gone above and beyond to communicate concerns and issues in Southeast Ohio to policymakers,” said Paul. “Mrs. Zaler is actively participating on the Fair School Funding Workgroup and has provided great insight through feedback from her peers to that group.”

The Distinguished Service Awards Program is a series of awards recognizing one individual from each of OASBO’s five regions who has made a significant contribution to their profession. The award recipient’s district receives a $500 scholarship to grant to a senior in the district.

The Chuck Gossett Legislative Advocacy Award was established in 2005 in memory of an OASBO Past President, Chuck Gossett, who took a special interest in public policy and advocacy for education and education funding. The award recognizes an OASBO member annually for exemplary service to the organization through contributions of time and expertise on legislative issues and involvement. The award winner’s district receives a $1,000 scholarship that is awarded to a high school senior at the district.

“Claudia currently serves as the chair of the Poverty & Preschool committee of the Fair School Funding Workgroup where she is tasked with determining the best and fairest method for guaranteeing adequacy and equity in the distribution of resources for the subgroups,” said Pendleton. “Claudia has provided numerous hours of testimony to the House of Representatives and supported testimony in the Senate. Claudia’s involvement with the Fair School Funding Workgroup has been invaluable to the committee, State lawmakers and public educators in Ohio.”

