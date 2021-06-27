SSU Development Foundation Board welcomes Troy Gregory as member

The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) has welcomed alumnus Troy Gregory to a three-year term on its governing board.

“I am honored to join the SSU Development Foundation Board,” said Gregory. “Shawnee State set me on a trajectory of success many years ago and it is critically important to me to help today’s current and future Bears on their path forward.”

A 1996 graduate of SSU, Gregory has had an expansive 25-year career across multiple industries. He is currently an Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase & Company where he oversees internal consultants specializing in risk and controls, quality management systems, and efficient process design.

Prior to joining the bank, Gregory worked for 10 years at Liebert Corporation, which manufactured datacenter equipment, where he held multiple positions including Director of Quality for North American Operations. Prior to that, he spent six years in the plastics manufacturing industry in various operations, management, and engineering roles supporting a variety of industries, including high tech electronics and automotive.

The SSUDF supports the mission of SSU to make a difference in the lives of the students and community of the university. The SSUDF’s Board is led by a volunteer group of community members dedicated to advancing education in our region, enhancing campus life for students at SSU and improving the quality of life for those who live and work in our region.

“The SSU Development Foundation is doing essential work to keep Shawnee State at the forefront of service to our student body,” he said. “I can’t think of a better way to serve than to be at the table with my distinguished colleagues on this Board.”

