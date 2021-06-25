Fluor-BWXT Partners with Portsmouth Community Group

PORTSMOUTH — Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) and its employees provide financial support to the Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) – an all-volunteer, 501c3 organization that identifies needs and provides grants for worthy causes in Scioto County. Earlier this year, FBP provided $12,000 to support their efforts.

“Every quarter, requests just start coming in,” said Tess Midkiff, president of the group that is currently 50 members strong. “We don’t have plans for our money. Our goal is to make the Portsmouth area a better place. We basically wait to find out what is needed and then we make our money and hand it out. We aren’t just an organization that talks…we get up and work.”

Last year, PALS assisted the Salvation Army (to purchase toys for the less fortunate), Main Street Portsmouth (to help develop a “pocket park” for the community), the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund (for a summer feeding program) and the Portsmouth Little League (to purchase equipment for children).

Deneen Garner, FBP Senior Community Relations Specialist, has seen the difference.

“PALS volunteers serve the community from the kindness of their hearts,” Garner said. “They know the community and they know where funds can be wisely spent for the greater good. We are grateful for their enthusiasm and the opportunity to help them do what they do best.”

For more information about PALS, visit their Facebook page “Portsmouth Area Ladies” or their web site at www.PortsmouthPals.org.

Representatives from Fluor-BWXT met with Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) volunteers at the Lofts in Portsmouth recently to discuss opportunities for community improvements in Scioto County. Pictured, from left, are PALS President Tess Midkiff, Deneen Garner (FBP) and PALS President-Elect Tami Davis. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Portsmouth-PALS.jpg Representatives from Fluor-BWXT met with Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) volunteers at the Lofts in Portsmouth recently to discuss opportunities for community improvements in Scioto County. Pictured, from left, are PALS President Tess Midkiff, Deneen Garner (FBP) and PALS President-Elect Tami Davis.