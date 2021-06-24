Summer Crisis Program starts July 1

SCIOTO — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Community Action of Scioto County will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1st until September 30th, 2021.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with CAO of Scioto County. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-354-7541.

Clients need to provide copies of the following documents for their appointment:

· Copies of their most recent energy bills;

· Social Security cards for all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

· Proof of disability (if applicable);

· Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60); and

Last year more than 2,400 families in Scioto County were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. Eligible customers received assistance with electric bills, central air conditioning repair, air conditioners, fans or payment plans through the PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Plus program which makes it easier to manage their electric bill.

The Summer Crisis Program can assist low-income households if a household member is age 60 or older or if a household member provides physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health or have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Physician documented medical conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma. Assistance can also be provided to households if there is an electric disconnect notice, if service has been shut off, or establishing new service. Households may also receive assistance if they are enrolling in PIPP Plus for the first time or have a PIPP default.

For more information about the features of Summer Crisis Program, contact the CAO of Scioto County HEAP Office at 740-354-7541. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.