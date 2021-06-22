Johnson stepping down from Valley View Health

SCIOTO — Ohio Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, announced Monday he will be stepping down from his medical role but remaining in politics.

Following 30 years as a practicing physician, the last four as medical director of Medically Assisted Treatment and Integrated Health Service Valley View Health Centers in Waverly, the District 14 senator delivered the news on Facebook, where his supporters showed their gratitude.

The decision will allow him to “spend more time with family,” Johnson said.

“I have made many good friends and been treated very well there, and the interactions that I have had with my patients have been among the most personally fulfilling of my entire medical career,” he said of his time with Valley View. “It’s not easy to bring this to a close. Turning down a contract extension was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

Whether this is full retirement is not known at this time, but for the meantime, he will be continuing his political career. Last November, Johnson was elected to a four-year term with more than 70% of the vote in the district containing Scioto, Adams, Brown, Clermont and parts of Lawrence counties.

“It is a privilege to continue to represent the people of southern Ohio,” Johnson said after receiving the oath of office earlier this year. “I look forward to working alongside my Senate colleagues and promoting legislation to strengthen Ohio’s workforce and economy.”

Before his time as a senator, Johnson served four two-year terms with the Ohio House of Representatives and received awards for both his work in the legislature and medical practice. He filled the Senate seat left vacant by former Sen. Joe Uecker, R-Miami Township after he took a position with the Ohio Department of Transportation in 2019.

In the 134th General Assembly, Johnson is on three senate committees- chairperson of the Workforce & Higher Education Committee, Vice-Chair of the Veterans and Public Safety Committee, and Health Committee member.

Most recently, the senator announced the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 7 out of the Veterans Committee, which encourages Washington to maintain the C-130 fleet of the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield.

“As a former member of our state’s National Guard, I cannot tell you how important our airmen are to the mission of serving Ohio,” said Johnson in a released statement. “The 179th Airlift Wing and their fleet of C-130 aircraft has served Ohioans honorably for over 40 years, and I urge both Congress and the Department of Defense to allow them to continue their mission.”

Concluding his announcement, Johnson looked forward to time with loved ones and also showed appreciation for those he has interacted with through his medical career.

“More time with Jennifer (wife), our grandkids and our dogs? That sounds pretty good,” he said. “Over the span of 30 years, to all who worked with me and helped me and especially to all the patients I have had the honor of caring for, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Terry-Johnson.jpg

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.