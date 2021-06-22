City of South Shore announces Park for the Park event

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. – An event that is being sponsored by South Shore Lions Club, City of South Shore, and Fat Cat Publishing will be a celebration of the summer’s arrival and an announcement of a new addition to the Rotary Park in South Shore.

The event will be held Sunday, June 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rotary Park of South Shore. There will be catering provided by the Lions Club hamburger wagon, and live music by Larry Pancake starting at 4 p.m.

The Greenup County Public Library Bookmobile will be there with crafts for children for the duration of the event. Information booths will be present, including the Lions Club, Pathways Mobile Counseling Unit, and other vendors.

The purpose of the event is to improve the condition of the park, by replacing old playground equipment with new appliances and installing brand new pieces of play. This will include a merry-go-round, a teeter-totter, new swings, a handicap swing, and new spring riders.

There will be a presentation/announcement at the beginning of the event, at 3:30 p.m., of the donated check for the playground equipment.

For more information on this event, please contact (606) 314-1135 or (606) 932-6144.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_ss-park-little-kid-area.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_south-shore-park-swings.jpg

