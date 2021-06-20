Two arrested in South Shore

South Shore, KY – On June 15, 2021, Trooper Music was in the community of South Shore when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. Upon stopping the vehicle, Trooper Music was able to identify the driver as Anthony Hollins of Vanceburg and the passenger as Melissa Clark of Greenup.

While speaking with Hollins, he was acting very nervous and kept making abrupt movements in the vehicle. Hollins was asked to exit the vehicle in which he complied. Trooper Music had Hollins perform field sobriety tests. Verbal consent was granted in searching the vehicle and Clark was then asked to step out of the vehicle.

While speaking with the subjects it was acknowledged that there were narcotics inside the vehicle at which time Trooper Music got inside the vehicle and confiscated the narcotics.

Hollins was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center and charged with the following: Possession of controlled substance 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (agg cir) And other traffic-related offenses

Clark was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center and charged with the following: Possession of controlled substance 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.

