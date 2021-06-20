Shawnee State University announces Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Shawnee State University President Jeff Bauer has announced the development of the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) effective Jul. 1, 2021. DEI will be responsible for the planning and implementation of DEI strategies and will provide leadership, guidance and resources in support of efforts to create a campus culture where unique backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences of SSU employees and the student body are understood and welcomed.

“We intend to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion as core institutional values that drive decision-making at Shawnee State University,” President Bauer said.

With the announcement came the appointment of Malonda Johnson as the Director of DEI. Johnson has been with the university for over 10 years and has served as the Director of Human Resources since 2016. She will continue to lead Human Resources in addition to the DEI office.

The Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion will begin creating a DEI Advisory Board and internal working groups to guide and execute their initiatives across SSU’s campus. Their teams will also collaborate on the development of student and employee recruitment plans, DEI education and training programs, and institutional DEI metrics.