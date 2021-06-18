Ironton Backyard Tour

This Sunday, June 20, being held in Ironton is ‘Ironton in Bloom (IIB) — Over the Backyard Fence Yard Tour’ .

Ironton in Bloom is a non-profit organization created to make Ironton, Ohio a wonderful place to live, work, play and visit—a destination community.

According to IIB’s Facebook page, “This backyard tour will be highlighting some of the most beautiful and unique “backyard” gardens in the Ironton area. Begin your tour at our Lawrence County Museum where you may purchase your ticket and enjoy complimentary refreshments. Tickets will provide the names and locations of each backyard on the tour this year. You will also receive a detailed map to all of the locations. After visiting the Museum, begin your adventure at any of the locations on the list but be sure not to miss one. We have some amazing and unique hidden treasures for you to see! An IIB Member will be staffed at each location should you have any questions about a backyard or our IIB organization. Stop back into the Museum at anytime during your travels for more refreshments. The Backyard Tour is one of our favorite events and allows us to share some of the beauty of “Ironton in Bloom”.

The event is being held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The admission is $12.00 per person with refreshments provided at the Lawrence County Historical Museum located at 506 S 6th Street in Ironton.

The places included in the tour are: Lawrence County Historical Museum – Memorial Hall – First Presbyterian Church – Andrew Allen & Kevin Allen – Greg Hudson & Dean Slone – Henry & Shelia Roach – Ken & Linda Meyers – Merril & Judy Sanders – Weymouth Hill Wedding & Event Venue (St. Route 141).

Tickets can be purchased before the tour at the Museum, Unger’s Shoe Store or Merle Norman. Tickets will be available at the museum on the day of the event. In case of rain, there is a Rain Date for Sunday, June 27th, 2021.

Lawrence County Historical Museum located at 506 S 6th Street in Ironton.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

