Crabtree makes Eagle Scout

MINFORD — Young people in our area have been achieving great goals despite living through the pandemic and missing out on many things. One of these young men is 2021 Minford graduate, Ethan Crabtree, as he has attained the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

Crabtree a member of Troop 21 out of Wheelersburg since 2014, when Minford only offered Cub Scouts, was awarded at a ceremony on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Natalie Knore, Scoutmaster present the Eagle Award to Crabtree and gave the following information about becoming an Eagle Scout.

“The Scout works many years and this is the culmination of the efforts of the various leaders of this Scout. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest and most coveted rank in Scouting-the last major step in the advancement program. Fewer than 4 percent of all Scouts in the United States reach the Eagle Scout rank.”

Receiving this rank comes with lots of work and time. Some of the requirements for Eagle Scout rank are earning 21 merit badges, including the 13 that are required-First Air, Citizenship in the Community, Nation, and the World, Communication, Cooking, Personal Fitness, Emergency Preparedness or Lifesaving, Environmental Science, Personal Management, Swimming, Hiking or Cycling, Camping, and Family Life. The Scout must serve actively in an approved position of responsibility and they have to plan, developed, and lead others in carrying out a service project worthy of an Eagle Scout. Finally, they appear before a board of review of prominent persons and satisfy them that they have done their best to live up to the Scout Oath and Law.

Crabtree had this to say about attaining this goal, “I can’t believe I finally made it to Eagle Scout. This journey has been seven years in the making and I have worked really hard to get here. It has been hard and fun at the same time for sure. I have made memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Scouting has taught me many skills such as leadership, planning and the value of hard work. The rank of Eagle Scout means that you understand and take these values to heart.”

Crabtree’s acceptance speech made sure to mention those who helped him along the way.

“It has been a long journey but in the end it was worth it in my book. My time with scouting was a positive one for sure. The rank of Eagle is nice, but I can’t forget how I got here. Each merit badge, every little rank advancement over the years has led me to this point. Some were harder than others but, looking back, that work was worth it now that I have gotten here,” Crabtree said. “I’d like to thank my troop, my friends, my family and most of all my grandmother for helping me along the way. To the newer scouts in my troop who want to make it to Eagle the advice I would give would be to enjoy scouting while it lasts and don’t procrastinate. Scouting is fun but it flies by, enjoy it and make the most of your time.”

Crabtree has been a 4.0 students throughout his high school years, a member of the National Honor Society, Superintendent top ten, and WSAZ’s Best of the Class. He plans to attend Marshall University this Fall andwork toward a doctorate in psychology or philosophy.

Crabtee’s family were in attendance said they are proud of Ethan for what he has achieved.

Proud Crabtree family on award day – Eric, and Teresa parents, Vicki and Steve grandparents, brother Elijah and Eagle Scout-Ethan. Ethan presenting his scout leaders with Eagle Mentor pins honoring those whose efforts have assisted him in reaching the Eagle Scout rank. (left to right): Natalie Knore, Scoutmaster; Mike Lewis, Troop Committee; Susan Opper, Former Scoutmaster; Ethan Crabtree, Eagle Scout; Cole Keller, Former Scoutmaster. Eagle Scout recipient, Ethan Crabtree wearing his Eagle neck scarf.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

