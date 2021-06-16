New Boston officers back to work and fireworks are set for July 4

NEW BOSTON — The Village of New Boston Council had a long night after going into executive session and answering residents’ questions.

During the Tuesday evening meeting, Village of New Boston Mayor Junior Williams addressed those in attendance about a noise complaint at one of the lights. New Boston resident, Dave Miller spoke to the council about the amount of noise at the lights by the daycare.

“The time varied as to when the noise by vehicles happens,” Miller said. “Sometimes it is so loud something needs to be done.”

The Village Council discussed a noise ordinance and what could be done to enforce this and that they would look into the ordinance as to decibels and possibly putting up a sign.

Following up on two officers who were put on paid leave since the Vonald Patrick crash in January 2021, the Portsmouth Daily Times asked the council about their status. Both Mayor Williams and interim Police Chief Carl Compton said that the officers were both back on the job.

The Daily Times also asked about Police Chief Steven Goins on paid leave for employee complaints and Mayor Williams said the complaints were still being investigated by their insurance company Dawn Bricker.

Following audience questions, the Village Council voted to go into executive session for employee discipline. The session was over an hour and then the council returned to continue the meeting.

Williams made an official announcement about the plans for the Fourth of July stating it should be a great time for the community.

“It should be one of the best fireworks displays we have had in a long time,” Williams said.

The Fourth of July celebration will be happening in New Boston Sunday, July 4, at Millbrook Park with music starting at 6 p.m. along with food and merchandise vendors setting up and fireworks set off around 10 p.m.

Mayor Williams shared he wanted to recognize Kyle Sexton who will be attending Ohio Valley University and Tanner Voirs who will be attending Kentucky Christian for their good fortunes in basketball that will be continuing.

The next meeting of the New Boston Village Council will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m.

New Boston set to have the largest display of fireworks that they have ever had on July 4th. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_fireworks-1.jpg New Boston set to have the largest display of fireworks that they have ever had on July 4th. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved