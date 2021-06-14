Scioto County Sheriff warns of phone scam

SCIOTO —A phone scam threatening residents with a warrant for their arrests has been circulating throughout the county.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous calls made to Scioto County residents, claiming to be employees of the sheriff’s office.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office has been contacted by citizens, advising of the scam and warns residents about the scam to collect money.

Thoroughman said the caller is asking people to go to Walmart and purchase numerous pre-paid gift cards. The caller then advises the resident to send them the info on the cards, to avoid having a warrant for their arrest issued on them.

“This is a scam and should be ignored,” Thoroughman said in a release.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Scam-alert.jpg