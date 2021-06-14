OHSP unveils new Distracted Driving Dashboard

COLUMBUS — Across Ohio, distracted driving continues to threaten the safety and security of citizens every day. In an effort to curb these violations, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released a new dashboard devoted to distracted driving enforcement and education.

The Distracted Driving Dashboard is a detailed view of crashes and violations across Ohio, and the important work that troopers around the state are doing to reduce the impact of this dangerous crime. The Distracted Driving Dashboard can be viewed at: http://www.DistractedDrivingDashboard.ohio.gov.

“Right now, cars are safer than ever thanks to enhanced vehicle technology, but the roads are still as dangerous as ever because many drivers are increasingly distracted by cell phones,” said Governor DeWine. “Last year was the deadliest year on Ohio’s roads in more than a decade, and distracted driving most certainly played a role. This new dashboard will help keep the public informed about this serious public safety issue.”

The new Distracted Driving Dashboard is a part of the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS), a series of internal and public-facing dashboards dedicated to exploration, analysis, and visualization of crash data across Ohio. Users of the public-facing Distracted Driving Dashboard have the ability to filter data, find specific county and route statistics and get a front seat view of what our troopers do every day to stop distracted driving. In addition, an interactive map shows videos of troopers enforcing violations and where distracted driving corridors are located in Ohio.

“Distracted driving remains a top safety concern for Ohioans and people traveling through our state,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “This dashboard furthers the Patrol’s prioritization of saving lives. The new Distracted Driving Dashboard is a tool for the public, media, and policymakers to see how troopers are making sure motorists keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”

Distracted driving is engaging in any activity that is not necessary to the operation of a vehicle and impairs, or reasonably would be expected to impair, the ability of the operator to drive the vehicle safely. Talking or texting on cell phones, eating, and other distractions continue to cause crashes that have lifelong consequences for both violators and victims. More information on Ohio’s distracted driving laws can be found in Ohio Revised Codes 4511.204, 4511.205, and 4511.991.

With advances in technology and mobile devices, distracted driving has emerged as a major contributor to crashes and deaths on our roadways. Since 2016, there have been over 70,000 crashes in Ohio attributed to distracted driving, with over 2,000 of them causing serious injuries or fatalities. During the same timeframe, troopers have issued over 24,000 distracted driving citations. Safety for everyone driving on Ohio roadways will be an important focus for the Patrol this summer and fall. Motorists are reminded to follow speed limits, always buckle up, and never drive impaired or distracted.

If you see dangerous driving, safely call #677 to contact a local Patrol post.

