May indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Thursday the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 4 and returned 41 Public Indictments. There were four Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CHRISTOPHER M. ELDRIDGE, 37, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

CLAUDE EDWIN STIDHAM, III, 27, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

OSHNAYA V. SPENCER, 43, South Point, Ohio, Identity Fraud, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

COREY L. JONES, 41, Detroit, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

JAQUAN L. DENT, 22, Detroit, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

ELISHA D. SPENCER, 18, South Point, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

BRITTANY D. COLLINS, 27, Pilgrim, Kentucky, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

COLBY MAYNARD, 33, Inez, Kentucky, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

JUSTIN CRUM, 30, Columbus, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

JAIME YOUNG, 28, Columbus, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

EDWARD DWAINE REID, 25, Detroit, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

DELANO RICARD YOUNG, 24, Detroit, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

JERRY DALE SMITH, 41, Wayne, West Virginia, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

LISA MARIE SMITH, 35, Huntington, West Virginia, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

RIKI WAYNE BOLDMAN, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Tampering with Evidence, OVI and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

RANAE MARRIAH SPRIGGS, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence and Obstructing Justice.

BRANDON HALL, 41, Portsmouth, Ohio, Attempted Felonious Assault.

TREVOR J. BOWLING, 21, Otway, Ohio, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Obstructing Official Business, Driving under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction, OVI and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

RODNEY L. WARNER, 45, Lucasville, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin, and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JACOB C. BRANT, 25, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

JOSEPH E. MAYNARD, 35, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Criminal Damaging or Endangering, Burglary, Breaking and Entering and Possessing Criminal Tools.

JOSEPH E. MAYNARD, 35, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary, Breaking and Entering and Possessing Criminal Tools.

BRANDON N. BARRETT, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Burglary and Attempted Rape.

ANTWAN LOUIS BASS, 34, New Boston, Ohio, Assault, Aggravated Menacing, Criminal Damaging or Endangering, Retaliation and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

MAGIC E. JOHNSON HIGGINS, 32, Columbus, Ohio, Possession of Heroin.

JEFFREY COPAS, 45, Lucasville, Ohio, Endangering Children, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and OVI.

SUSAN A. SANFORD, 54, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering.

DEREK K. KRITZWISER, 37, Lucasville, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Fugitive from Justice.

CLAUDE EDWIN STIDHAM, JR., 27, Sciotoville, Ohio, Falsification, Escape, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ASHLEY K. ENZ, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

JEFFREY COLE BROWN, 34, Long Bottom, Ohio, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

BRANDON D. JACKSON, 26, Sciotoville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

ROBERT B. ELLER, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Assault, Domestic Violence, Violating a Protection Order, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest.

JEFFREY L. GOODWIN, 19, Lucasville, Ohio, Rape.

DAVID E. WURTS, 32, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Importuning, 2 Counts Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, 2 Counts Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, 2 Counts Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person and Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person.

AARON R. COTTRELL, 37, Homeless, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability.

LEE YORK, 34, McDermott, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

REBECCA SOWARDS, 25, McDermott, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JAMES T. AUSTIN, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Cocaine.

JACOB E. SHELTON, 24, Lucasville, Ohio, Possession of Cocaine.

RANDY WAYNE UNGER, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Indictments-1.jpg