Connex Wild Ride happening on June 19th

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Connex group along with others have already been busy trying to do things to get up and moving in the area.

This past weekend a group of more than 30 people from the Portsmouth vicinity decided to learn more about the Appalachian Trail. Most of the group is associated with Portsmouth Connex who have been doing a lot of hiking in the community. This was a first for the Boots Off Hostel that the group stayed in and they were super-impressed with a small community that had so many people who were interested in learning more and hiking together.

The local hikers chose from one of two different hikes (one 5-mile option or a 10-mile option) to converge at the same time. All of the mileage was along the famous Appalachian Trail. Connex has an event coming up next weekend for bike riders at the Shawnee Forest on Saturday, June 19 and they are looking forward to this event and the people who want to join in the fun of riding.

Speaking with Wendi Waugh of Connex and SOMC Cancer Center, said that they are needing volunteers, ‘fun folks’ to help register, at various aid stations, and along the route to help fuel and cheer on ‘Wild Riders’. She said the volunteers will need to report to the Shawnee Lodge Parking area between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. This is an all-day event and an After Party will follow at the Portsmouth Brewing Company.

“The give-a-ways for the Wild Ride are in. Check out the cool pub glasses generously donated by The Brew Pub!” It also said, ‘Kick-off the summer by joining us Saturday, June 19 for the inaugural Wild Ride in Shawnee Forest to receive your free glass. Take a leisurely ride between one of these paved routes, the 16 and 1/2mile bear cub course, the 30-mile bobcat course or the 56-mile rattlesnake roll course. There is a route for all types of riders. All of the courses have several hill challenges,”The Connex Facebook page stated.

“We already have over 40 registered, many of them from out of town like Columbus, Cincinnati and the Athens area who are interested to come in and see the Forest and check out these routes, so we are very excited,” Waugh said.

She also wanted to let motorist know that there will be riders on the road at Shawnee Forst that day. To register visit connexmoves.org

Connex began with this idea in mind: Connex is a non-profit group dedicated to the development of activity routes throughout Portsmouth and the surrounding community. The group’s mission, “to inspire activities of play, exercise, and social connections to promote health and wellness,” aligns with the health and economic development challenges of the Portsmouth community.

If interested in volunteering please email: info@connexmoves.org.

Portsmouth Connex and others hiked the Appalachian Trail. This is a photo of the entire group at Laurel Falls near Hampton, Tennessee. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Appalachian-Trail.jpg Portsmouth Connex and others hiked the Appalachian Trail. This is a photo of the entire group at Laurel Falls near Hampton, Tennessee. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

