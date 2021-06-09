FOP ready for summer

PORTSMOUTH — As the summer months continue to heat up, Friends of Portsmouth is hoping to set off the summer with a bang.

After a year of many events canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Friends of Portsmouth have a long list of events scheduled this summer to bring the community together and back to normal.

“We are super excited for this summer and people are itching to get out,” Friends of Portsmouth assistant director, Bryan Smith said. “I really look for a lot of people to come out and enjoy themselves and have fun.”

Kicking off the season Friday, June 11, at 7 p.m. residents will have the opportunity to catch a movie outdoors at Spartan Stadium. The Drive up event that started during the pandemic will continue this year. This Friday’s movie will be Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. Guest will be allowed to enter for the movie starting at 7 p.m. with the movie starting around 9 p.m.

“LifePoint Church and Glockner are partners with us on this and we have some giveaways we will be handing out,” Smith said. “We are hoping families will bring their kids out to enjoy it.”

Smith shared during the Outdoor Movie Nights hosted last year, the organization saw many families attend the event. Smith hopes they will receive the same amount of guests, if not more for this year’s event. Smith is also hopeful to have movie nights in July and August and make the event even bigger by adding food trucks in the future.

“It is free to come see the movie,” Smith said. “Just come show up and have a good time.”

For those looking for even more entertainment, Friends of Portsmouth is also hosting a Comedy Night featuring Henry Allen. Allen is the youngest ever winner of the Funny Bone competition, Funniest Comedian in Columbus. Since then, he has won contests throughout Ohio and has become a regular at the Columbus Funny Bone.

“Allen Henry will be at the Holiday Inn at 6 p.m. Saturday,” Smith said. “There are about 18 tickets left, but I am hoping I will be able to sell some overflow.”

Allen has worked with acts from HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix and America’s Got Talent. Last year he was invited to showcase for Just for Laughs that included the best comedians from across the Midwest. His improvised and laid-back style guarantees every show is different.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Friends of Portsmouth Facebook through the Eventbrite link.

“It’s going to be a really fun night,” Smith said. “Who doesn’t need a laugh right now?”

With the success of their Fourth of July fireworks display last year, The organization is going even bigger this year as they light up the night sky with fireworks. This year’s Fourth of July will kick off at noon at Spartan Stadium with six acts performing throughout the evening. Acts include, DeRailed, Poverty String Band, Boshawg, Steve Free, Portsmouth Wind Symphony and Dip Stick Jimmie followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

“Gates will open at noon and the music will start at 1 p.m.,” Smith said. “Steve Free and the Portsmouth Wind Symphony have joined us this year that way families don’t have to go to two different places.”

Along with entertainment, Smith shared the Fourth of July event will have inflatables and water activities for children, food vendors and a beer garden. Wristband will cost $5 and children 12 and under are free.

“It’s going to be a really cool thing, I believe,” Smith said.” There will be a little bit of everything for everyone.”

With several events planned for the summer, Smith shared that they are always looking for volunteers to help with the event. If interested in volunteering contact the Friends of Portsmouth Facebook page or Bryan Smith at bryansmith@friendsofportsmouth.com.

Friends of Portsmouth Firework show will be bigger this year with food vendors and inflatables for children. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/06/web1_Fireworks-image.jpeg Friends of Portsmouth Firework show will be bigger this year with food vendors and inflatables for children.

FOP to host several events through summer season

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved