SSU to resume all Golden Bear activities on July 7

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s activities for the Golden Bears program will resume on campus starting Jul. 7, 2021. Operating remotely since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, program members will be welcomed back to campus for in-person programming and events.

Starting July 7, activities for the Golden Bears program include Chair Stretching Class and Water Aerobics every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The program will also host Bingo twice a month and a Planetarium Show once a month. Members in the program are also invited to play cards and games in the Golden Bears Lounge in the mornings of Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Started in 1985, the Golden Bears program is a free resource for all residents over the age of 60 residing in Scioto County. The program offers social, physical, and volunteer opportunities for all its members. Over 250 members enroll as part of the program each year.

In addition to event programming, members of the Golden Bears program receive free access to the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center’s recreation center, designated member time in the Warsaw Aquatic Center, free admission to all home SSU Athletic contests, volunteer opportunities as Vern Riffe Center for the Arts event ushers, free auditing of classes through SSU, and Golden Bear discounts and rates for SSU events and promotions.

Members of the Golden Bear program will be receiving information about the program’s return to campus in a newsletter emailed and mailed to them throughout June. For those interested in signing up to become a Golden Bear, information can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/goldenbears or by calling Kara Stump at 740-351-3081.