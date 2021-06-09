Scioto Foundation awards funds to Lucasville Heritage House

SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation Board of Governors has awarded the Lucasville Area Historical Society $8,247 for Phase one and three of the Lucasville Heritage House.

The Ed and Helen Fannin Fund awarded $3,802 to cover the cost of the vaulted ceiling and $4,445 from the Calvin and Martha Johnson Fund paid for the Heating and AC equipment.

After several years of searching for a new home for their archives, clothing, and other historical memorabilia, the Lucasville Area Historical Society was given a house and lot at 291 West Street in 2019. The house itself was built in 1910 and required over $100,000 in renovations.

Through various community support, including the Scioto Foundation, the Lucasville Area Historical Society was able to complete the renovations in 2021. On May 29, 2021, the Society hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts, education, community development, social services and health. 501(c)(3) nonprofits interested in applying may do so by submitting the standard grant application at any time.

Grant awards are made quarterly with the following deadlines March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31. To view the application, please visit www.sciotofoundation.org. For questions about the grant process, please email Ginnie Moore, Scholarship and Grants Coordinator, at ginnie@thesciotofoundation.org.

